TMC holds rally in Goa to thank armed forces, honours veterans

Panaji, May 19 (PTI) Trinamool Congress on Monday held a rally in Goa's Zuarinagar in tribute to the Indian armed forces for their success in Operation Sindoor.

The event was attended by party leader Derek O'Brien and TMC's Goa state convenor Mariano Rodrigues.

The TMC workers took out the march carrying national flags and banners bearing the text 'Tribute to our brave soldiers,' and later honoured some local veterans from the armed forces.

O'Brien said it was not a political event and the party has held similar rallies in West Bengal, Kerala, Meghalaya, Assam, and Tripura.

"We want to thank the veterans and their families... Mamata Didi has instructed that we should hold programmes in every state to thank our forces," he said.

"As of 2025, India has the second-largest active military manpower - 14.5 lakh, which is almost the same as the population of Goa. The Indian Army has been manning Siachen - the world's highest battlefield at 20,000 ft and coldest militarised zone, for the past 41 years," he said.

"Active personnel including Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force and Indian Coast Guard, is 14 lakh, there are around 11 lakh reserve forces, and 25 lakh paramilitary forces, totalling to around 50 lakh," he said.

During the march, Rodrigues said the TMC stands in support of the nation.

"We stand 100 per cent in support of our nation, the army, the navy and the air force. This rally is to show our solidarity. We are not here for any politics," he said.

Trajano D'Mello, National Spokesperson of TMC, and party leader Sulthana Shaikh also attended the event.

The Trinamool Congress contested the Goa Assembly elections in February 2022, but could not win any seats. It had fought the polls in alliance with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained power in the state by winning 20 seats in the 40-member House.

Later that year, in September, eight out of eleven Congress MLAs joined the ruling BJP.

The TMC has been pitching itself as a "credible" alternative to the BJP in Goa.