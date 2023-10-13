TMC Howrah unit to launch mass outreach campaign ahead of Durga Puja

Kolkata, Oct 13 (PTI) The TMC Howrah unit will launch a new mass outreach campaign before Durga Puja, party sources said on Friday.

Advertisment

The campaign 'Abhisheker Doot' (Messenger of Abhishek) is scheduled to be launched on October 14 coinciding with Mahalaya, the sources said.

Kailash Mishra, the district president of TMC youth wing in Howrah, which is a twin city of Kolkata, said the party will put up stalls at the puja marquees in the district and sport T-shirts with the message 'Abhisheker Doot'.

The party volunteers will share their contacts with the visitors at the puja marquees and ask them to get in touch in case of health-related issues, assistance in government services or access to government schemes, he added.

Banerjee held a two-month-long outreach programme ' Trinamool e nabajowar' (a new wave in Trinamool) across the state prior to the panchayat poll earlier this year.

He had extensively toured the state from April to June to gather feedback about the people's preference for the candidates noominated by TMC for the rural poll. PTI PNT KK PNT KK