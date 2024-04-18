TMC in Bengal, opposition leaders in Delhi face harassment by central agencies: Abhishek

Kolkata, Apr 18 (PTI) Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday expressed concern over the apparent selective scrutiny by central agencies, questioning why BJP leaders allegedly caught accepting money on camera are not being summoned for interrogation while only TMC leaders are under scanner.

Speaking to reporters in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district, Banerjee lamented the lack of scrutiny on BJP leaders regarding electoral bond transaction details, contrasting it with the rigorous questioning he faced despite the absence of evidence against him.

He raised questions about the lack of action against a top-level BJP leader allegedly involved in a liquor scam and another seen accepting notes on camera.

"I had been summoned by the central agencies three times and grilled for hours though there was not a shred of evidence against me. Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested in a liquor scam but a top BJP leader, whose name has also surfaced in the case, has not been touched. Why someone in the BJP, who had been seen accepting notes on camera, is still not being summoned for interrogation?," Banerjee, the de-facto number two in TMC hierarchy, said.

Banerjee also criticised the Prime Minister's endorsement of electoral bonds, suggesting that there are other transparent modes of payment like cheque transactions.

Banerjee said despite the TMC giving irrefutable evidence against an NIA official's alleged nexus with the BJP and his involvement in illegal activities, no strong action has been taken against the person while the ED and CBI continues to act against opposition TMC leaders.

Banerjee further commented on the behaviour of BJP candidate Agnimitra Paul, who reportedly threatened a police officer in Paschim Medinipur district, attributing it to the saffron party's frustration over an anticipated defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. PTI SUS MNB