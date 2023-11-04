TMC involved in PPE kit procurement irregularities during pandemic: BJP's Suvendu

Kolkata, Nov 4 (PTI) BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday alleged that the TMC government in West Bengal was involved in corruption worth crores of rupees in the procurement of PPE kits during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing a rally here, Adhikari claimed he was collecting “all the details” of this “health scam” and would soon expose the truth.

“We will unearth all the scams under the Trinamool Congress rule and bring the perpetrators to justice,” the Leader of Opposition asserted.

Adhikari’s remarks came a day after TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh alleged that there was a huge fluctuation in the value of assets declared by the BJP leader’s father, MP Shisir Adhikari, in poll affidavit.

On Saturday, too, Ghosh continued the attack, claiming that Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP to “save himself and his family from inevitable central agency raids”.

“Why is the BJP silent about the property of Adhikari and his family?” he told reporters at the party headquarters here.

Asked to respond to Ghosh’s comments, Sisir Adhikari said: “I need not reply to the wild charges of a person who had once been jailed in connection with a scam.” He was referring to Ghosh’s arrest in the Saradha scam a few years back. PTI BSM SUS RBT