TMC issues show cause notice to party MLA Humayun Kabir

Kolkata, Nov 26 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday issued a show cause notice to party MLA Humayun Kabir for his recent comments to media about 'a coterie within the party' trying to influence every decision taken by Mamata Banerjee.

A TMC leader, who is a member of the party's disciplinary committee, said Kabir has been asked to explain the reason behind making such comments in public after the national executive meeting attended by party supremo Mamata Banerjee where it was clearly stated that none can speak out of turn in public about decisions taken by the top leadership and break party discipline.

"He has been given three days to send his reply and after getting his response we will initiate further action in consultation with party supremo Mamata Banerjee and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee," the leader said.

A defiant Kabir, however, said he did not do anything wrong and only reiterated the stated position about Abhishek Banerjee occupying the number two berth in TMC hierarchy and argued the young MP, who has great political acumen, should be given more space to tone up the organisation.

"If I had said anything wrong, I will repeat what I said. I am a political worker having taken plunge in active politics in the 80s. I am hearing the news of my show cause from you (media). I am not perturbed. I will reply. Being a grassroots worker I am ready to face the consequences. Feeling proud to have been given the show cause note," he said.

On Tuesday, speaking to a Bengali TV channel outside the West Bengal Assembly premises, the Bharatpur MLA, who is known for making controversial comments not toeing the party line, had alleged that "people surrounding our leader Mamata Banerjee are not her well-wishers".

"I have serious doubts whether those hanging around Didi (Mamata Banerjee) want to see her at the helm of the administration in West Bengal for a long time. They only want to consolidate their positions in the party. These people will get the proper reply in the 2026 assembly polls," Kabir said.

"Mamata Banerjee is undisputedly my leader, she is also the leader of Abhishek Banerjee. But those at work to diminish Abhishek's influence within the party will get the befitting reply in future. Wait for the 2026 polls," he said.

Reacting to Kabir's outburst, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh had earlier told reporters, "He should not have uttered such things. If he had any grievance, he should have raised the issue within the party forum." Kabir, who had been elected from Rezinagar on a Congress ticket in 2011, had joined TMC in 2013 after resigning as an MLA.

He was defeated in the next by-election from that seat and later was expelled from the TMC in 2015.

He returned to the TMC before the 2021 assembly elections and got elected from Bharatpur. PTI SUS RG