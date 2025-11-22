TMC knows it will not come to power in 2026 polls post-SIR, claims BJP

Kolkata, Nov 22 (PTI) Union minister Sukanta Majumdar on Saturday claimed that the TMC is aware that after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, it will not be able to come to power for the fourth time in next year's assembly polls.

Majumdar, who was addressing thousands of participants at Parivartan Yatra in Mohanpur area of Paschim Medinipur district, asserted that people of the state have already made up their minds to throw away the Mamata Banerjee-led dispensation from power whenever they get the chance to vote.

"The SIR has been welcomed by every bonafide citizen of West Bengal, but only the TMC ministers and other leaders are opposing it. Why? Because they now know that, with the deletion of names of crores of unauthorised voters who infiltrated into the country and got ration cards and Aadhar documents with the help of TMC leaders will be thrown out now," he said.

Banerjee's vote bank has dwindled drastically and none can save her party from debacle after a few months, the former state BJP president said, adding that the people of West Bengal want Parivartan and that will be ushered in by the saffron party.

Majumdar also said the TMC leaders who allegedly unleashed a reign of terror in their areas and committed atrocities on rival party workers will face the music and public wrath once the assembly poll verdict will be out, reflecting people's mandate.

"We will reply democratically. People of Bengal will reply democratically," he asserted. PTI SUS NN