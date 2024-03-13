TMC launches 'Banglar Adhikar Yatra' campaign, advocating rights of people of Bengal

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidates in several Lok Sabha constituencies on Wednesday embarked on the 'Banglar Adhikar Yatra', advocating for the rights of the people of West Bengal.

They alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was attempting to undermine the democratic rights of the people of the state.

Debangshu Bhattacharya, TMC candidate from Tamluk, emphasised the importance of listening to people and understanding their concerns.

He went to the famous Bargabhima temple in Purba Medinipur district's Tamluk and addressed a party workers conference to highlight the Centre's alleged discrimination towards West Bengal, particularly in the allocation of funds under schemes like MGNREGA.

Bhattacharya, who is debuting in the poll battle, reiterated the TMC's commitment to defending the democratic rights of the people.

"I am here to listen to the problems faced by people and affirm my commitment to be on their side. Our campaigns are meant to making people aware about their democratic rights," Bhattacharya, the head of the party's social media wing, said.

During campaign meetings, Bhattacharya invoked the slogan 'Khela Hobe' (the game is on), suggesting that the struggle for people's democratic rights has already begun under BJP rule.

The Yatra commenced three days after the Brigade rally, focusing on issues such as ensuring fair wages for the poor under government schemes.

The TMC candidates intend to meet beneficiaries of schemes like MGNREGA and Awas Yojana in each constituency to highlight the alleged discrimination by the Centre.

The 10-day campaign started in various constituencies, including Medinipur, Balurghat, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and Malda Uttar and Malda Dakshin.

June Maliah, the TMC candidate from Medinipur, engaged in door-to-door visits and padayatra to connect with constituents and address their issues. She emphasised the party's commitment to the rights of "maa-mati-manush" (mother, land, and people).

"I am here to pledge my party's commitment to fight for the rights of the people. We believe in the 'adhikar' of 'maa-mati-manush'. The campaign will continue, our leader Abhishek Banerjee will come to address a meeting on March 16," she said.

Other TMC candidates, such as Dev from Ghatal and Partha Pratim Ray from Coochbehar, are also gearing up to join the campaign.

Additionally, the TMC launched the 'Tapashilir Sanglap' campaign on March 12, focusing on dialogue with the SC/ST/Backward castes as part of an outreach drive ahead of the polls.