TMC launches post-Puja 'Bijoya Sammilani' outreach campaign amidst outrage over RG Kar incident

Kolkata, Oct 17 (PTI) Amid widespread outrage following the rape-murder incident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has launched a mass outreach campaign called "Bijoya Sammilani" across West Bengal.

This social events started on Thursday and is set to continue through next week.

Bijoya Sammilani, traditionally a cultural celebration held after the Durga Puja festival, is an occasion for communities to come gather, share food, and strengthen social bonding.

During this year's events, TMC leaders and local party workers will engage with residents at the booth and block levels, highlighting the party's commitment to the community. They plan to honour meritorious students and local residents, as well as party veterans, fostering a sense of connection and support among attendees.

A TMC leader commented on the outreach initiative, saying, "The Bijoya Sammilani of the party has started... We will organise these events where interactions with the masses will take place." The leader further explained that the party aims to counteract negative narratives spread by the opposition amid ongoing protests regarding the RG Kar incident.

"Such social events organised by the party usually get good response from the masses," they noted, expressing hope that the turnout will reflect the community's sentiments, especially in light of the protests.

This year's Durga Puja, West Bengal's biggest carnival, was subdued due to ongoing protests demanding justice for the rape-murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar hospital in August, which had cast a shadow over the city's festive spirit.

The TMC is also using these gatherings to assess its organisational strength across various districts, recognising that they serve as a valuable opportunity to gauge public opinion and identify areas of conflict.

"Such social events help bridge the gap between party workers, leaders and local people," another TMC leader remarked, emphasising the importance of understanding community concerns during this tumultuous period.

Meanwhile, the protests over the RG Kar incident have persisted, with the hunger strike by junior doctors entering the 13th day.

This strike began on October 5, following nearly 50 days of 'cease-work' in response to the tragic event of August 9 when a postgraduate trainee was raped-murdered at the hospital. PTI PNT MNB