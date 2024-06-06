TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee meets Thackeray in Mumbai amid NDA govt formation process

Mumbai, Jun 6 (PTI) Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday night called on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai, the meeting between the two prominent INDIA bloc leaders coming amid government formation process by the BJP-led Nationalist Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre.

The meeting lasted for more than an hour at 'Matoshree', the residence of Thackeray in Bandra, but what transpired at the huddle was not disclosed by either side.

Banerjee, who did not speak to media persons waiting outside the former CM's residence, was accompanied by TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien.

Banerjee's visit came after the INDIA bloc put up an impressive performance in the just concluded Lok Sabha polls, winning more than 230 seats.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in New Delhi.

Talking to reporters later, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said Banerjee had come to meet Thackeray as the latter did not travel to New Delhi to attend a gathering of top INDIA alliance leaders on Wednesday.

He did not provide further details.

Raut said leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), another INDIA alliance constituent, have also spoken to Thackeray.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) MP said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party BJP is in a minority, but still efforts are being made to form the government.

"Narendra Modi and his party is in a minority but they are still trying to form the government and cooking 'khichdi'. But we have a doubt that they will not cook it the right way and this will be a loss to the country and there will be political instability. Such things create danger to the country. So what can we do in such circumstances," Raut averred.

The BJP-led NDA has bagged 293 seats, a tally which is comfortably above the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha. Of these, the BJP alone won 240 seats.

On the other hand, the opposition bloc INDIA secured 233 seats, 99 of them by the Congress.

Both the Sena (UBT), which bagged nine Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, and the Trinamool Congress, whose tally stood at 29 in West Bengal, are part of the anti-BJP opposition alliance. PTI PR KRK RSY