Mumbai, Jun 6 (PTI) Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray here.

Banerjee's visit came after the INDIA bloc put up impressive performance in the Lok Sabha polls.

Both the Sena (UBT) and Trinamool Congress are part of the Opposition alliance. PTI PR KRK