TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee targets BJP over women's safety

Kolkata, Dec 25 (PTI) Trinamool Congress national generaL secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday alleged that the 'Beti Bachao' campaign by the BJP in saffron-party ruled states have become a mockery as "convicted rapists" were walking free and alliance partner ministers were mocking survivors.

In a post on X, Banerjee referred to a two-day old Delhi High Court order suspending the jail term of expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case.

The TMC leader also cited a video in which Uttar Pradesh minister and Suhaldev Bharartiya Samaj Party leader Om Prakash Rajbhar was laughing while commenting on the demonstration by Unnao rape survivor at India Gate in New Delhi in protest against the HC order.

"Rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar granted bail. BJP ally UP minister Om Prakash Rajbhar mocks rape survivors. Absolute silence from @BJP4India leadership all across," Banerjee said.

"This is the reality of 'Beti Bachao' in BJP ruled states today. When convicted rapists walk free and ministers ridicule victims, we have failed every daughter, every woman, every family seeking justice," he said. PTI SUS MNB