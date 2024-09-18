TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee urges doctors to call off ‘cease work’

Kolkata: Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday urged junior doctors to end their agitation, since most of their demands were accepted by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The medics have been on ‘cease work’ since August 9, when the body of a postgraduate trainee, who was raped and murdered, was found in the seminar room of state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. They were demanding justice for the victim and stronger security measures in medical establishments.

"As a gesture of goodwill, the doctors should consider calling off the strike and work collaboratively with the West Bengal government to serve the needs of the people and expedite the implementation of the task force's initiatives to ensure these changes are promptly executed," Banerjee said.

Since day one, I have supported the doctors in their concerns regarding safety and security, and I have always maintained that most of their concerns, barring a few, are valid, sensible and justified. As per the SC's directions and the GoWB’s submission before the SC yesterday,… — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) September 18, 2024

The TMC national general secretary also said it is crucial to hold the CBI accountable and ensure no perpetrators are spared, with swift punishment handed down at the earliest opportunity.

The CBI is investigating the case on an order of the Calcutta High Court.

“The CBI's record speaks for itself: Over the last 10 years, they have not completed a single investigation they have undertaken. Justice delayed is justice denied. #JusticeForRGKAR," the Diamond Harbour MP said.

Responding to Banerjee’s request, one of the agitating junior doctors, Aniket Mahato, told PTI that they have sought a meeting on certain key unresolved issues with Chief Secretary Manoj Pant and the decision to call off the ‘cease work’ depends on that meeting.

“We are not ready to react to anything or anybody’s comment. What we can say is everything will depend on the meeting with the chief secretary,” Mahato said.

Banerjee, the nephew of the chief minister, said he has supported the doctors in their concerns regarding safety and security, and most of their concerns are “valid, sensible and justified.” According to the West Bengal government’s submission before the Supreme Court on Tuesday, most of the measures for improving their safety and security are in progress, including installation of CCTV cameras and infrastructural developments in hospitals across West Bengal, which is expected to be completed within 14 days.

"Additionally, the government has honoured their demands for transferring certain top officials of the health department and Kolkata Police" the TMC leader posted.

According to a statement issued by the medics on early Wednesday, the state's administrative measures were "only partial victory" of their movement.