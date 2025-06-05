TMC leader Anubrata Mondal appears before police in connection with abusive call case

Bolpur (WB), Jun 5 (PTI) After evading summons for a week citing health issues, senior TMC leader Anubrata Mondal on Thursday appeared before the police in connection with a case related to the alleged use of derogatory and abusive language during a telephonic conversation with a police officer.

Mondal arrived at the office of the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) in Bolpur in West Bengal's Birbhum district around 3.30 pm.

The former TMC Birbhum district president had failed to appear before the police for questioning twice, most recently on Sunday, claiming he was "unwell." On Saturday, four of his legal representatives appeared on his behalf at the SDPO's office.

A second notice was then issued to Mondal, asking him to present himself for questioning at 11 am on Sunday.

The controversy erupted last week after an audio clip, purportedly featuring Mondal's voice, went viral on social media. In the clip, he was allegedly heard threatening a police officer, identified as Halder, saying he would be dragged by his hair from his government quarters to receive a deputation from TMC supporters protesting alleged police highhandedness.

The speaker in the clip also made allegedly derogatory comments about women.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the audio recording.

Following public outrage, the TMC on Friday condemned the use of "derogatory and abusive" language by Mondal. The party distanced itself from the remarks, terming them unacceptable.

Mondal later issued a written apology, stating that he never intended to insult any police personnel -- "from an ordinary constable to any senior officer." Superintendent of Police Amandeep had confirmed that an FIR had been lodged against Mondal under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and a formal notice served at the TMC office summoning him for questioning.