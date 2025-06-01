TMC leader Anubrata Mondal fails to appear before police for questioning

Kolkata, Jun 1 (PTI) Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal failed to appear before police for questioning for the second time on Sunday in connection with the case of "derogatory and abusive language' during phone conservation with a police officer, claiming that he was "unwell", a source said.

One of Mondal's close aides instead appeared on his behalf at the office of SDPO, Bolpur and told reporters that the former TMC Birbhum district president was "very ill and was advised bed rest".

Mondal's close aide, Gagan Sarkar, also claimed that the TMC leader did not call anyone and the voice was manufactured using Artificial Intelligence (AI) during a phone conversation with a police officer.

"Mondal is unwell and has been advised bed rest. Mondal did not call anyone, and the voice that was heard was manufactured using AI," the aide of Mondal said.

The TMC leader was asked to appear before the police at the office SDPO on Sunday at around 11 am for questioning in connection with the "derogatory and abusive" language issue.

Later, Mondal's counsel appeared at the SDPO office and claimed that the leader has been framed and the entire matter was part of a bigger conspiracy.

"Anubrata da is unwell. He is a victim of a bigger conspiracy. He has been framed. Everything will come out during the investigation. We will cooperate with the investigating agency. We have faith in the law. We have told the IO everything," Mondal's counsel said.

The TMC on Friday condemned the "derogatory and abusive" language allegedly used by Mondal during the phone conversation with a police officer posted at the Bolpur Police Station.

Mondal issued a written apology, an hour after the party statement, saying he could never imagine "to insult any police personnel, from an ordinary constable to any senior officer".

An audio clip, purportedly featuring Mondal’s voice, went viral on Friday.

In the clip, the Birbhum strongman is allegedly heard threatening the Inspector-in-Charge (IC) of a police station in the Birbhum district over the phone.

PTI independently could not verify the authenticity of the audio clip.

An FIR was lodged against Mondal under various sections of the BNS, and later, a notice was issued for him at the TMC office.

Police had asked Mondal to appear before its investigation officer on Saturday morning for questioning.