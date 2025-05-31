TMC leader Anubrata Mondal skips appearance before police in 'derogatory' language case

Kolkata, May 31 (PTI) Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, who was summoned by police in connection with his alleged "derogatory and abusive" language during a phone conversation with a police officer, on Saturday skipped appearing before them, citing "ill-health", a source said.

Instead, four of Mondal's counsel appeared on his behalf at the office of SDPO, Bolpur, an officer said, adding that a second notice was sent to the former TMC Birbhum district president asking him to turn up before police on Sunday at around 11 am for questioning.

"Mondal is unwell and could not appear today," one of his counsels said.

The TMC on Friday condemned the "derogatory and abusive" language allegedly used by Mondal during the phone conversation with a police officer posted at the Bolpur Police Station.

Mondal issued a written apology, an hour after the party statement, saying he could never imagine "to insult any police personnel, from an ordinary constable to any senior officer".

An audio clip, purportedly featuring Mondal’s voice, went viral earlier in the day.

In the clip, the Birbhum strongman is allegedly heard threatening the Inspector-in-Charge (IC) of a police station in the Birbhum district over the phone.

PTI independently could not verify the authenticity of the audio clip.

An FIR has been lodged against Mondal under various sections of the BNS, and later, a notice was issued for him at the TMC office. PTI SCH RG