TMC leader in political row after allegedly assaulting police officer during BJP factional clash

Malda/Kolkata, Aug 29 (PTI) A TMC leader found himself at the centre of a political row after allegedly assaulting a police officer during a clash between two BJP factions in West Bengal's Malda district.

Police said the incident occurred on Thursday night in Ashrampara locality under Chanchal block, when TMC leader Jayanta Das, a former block president, reportedly intervened in a fight between two rival BJP groups.

In the process, he allegedly assaulted assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Samir Sinha with a leather belt.

A senior police officer said Das arrived at the scene with his associates and, in an attempt to separate the feuding BJP factions—belonging to local leaders Prasenjit Sharma and Priyanka Halder Sarkar—began hitting people around him.

ASI Sinha, who was already present and trying to control the situation, was allegedly struck by Das during the melee.

A video purportedly showing Das swinging a belt and striking the officer went viral on social media on Friday, sparking widespread criticism.

However, PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The incident has triggered a strong political response.

BJP spokesperson Sajal Ghosh accused the ruling TMC of shielding strongmen like Das.

"Many Bahubalis patronised by the TMC have surfaced across Bengal, enjoying patronage of the ruling party. They are not afraid of police or the law. They think they can get away with attacking police, panchayat members, or ordinary people. It is the duty of police to restore the dignity of their uniform," Ghosh said.

While five BJP supporters have been arrested in connection with the clash, police said Das has not yet been traced.

District TMC leader Nihar Ranjan Ghosh said the party will look into the allegations, and if Das is found guilty, appropriate action will be taken against him.

The two BJP leaders at the centre of the dispute—Prasenjit Sharma and Priyanka Halder Sarkar’s husband—are undergoing treatment at Chanchal Superspeciality Hospital along with five other party workers who were also injured during the clash.

Barring Sharma and Priyanka Halder Sarkar's husband, the five BJP supporters were arrested after treatment, police said.