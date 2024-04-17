TMC leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar injured in accident

Kolkata, Apr 17 (PTI) Trinamool Congress leader and party candidate for Barasat Lok Sabha constituency Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar received minor injuries when the vehicle she was riding met with a small accident on Tuesday near Madhyamgram in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, a police officer said.

Advertisment

Ghosh Dastidar was taken to the Barasat Sub-divisional Hospital where she was discharged after preliminary treatment.

Ghosh Dastidar is seeking re-election from the Barasat Lok Sabha constituency.

The accident took place when a speeding car dashed past Dastidar's vehicle when it was moving through Badu Road in Madhyamgram on Tuesday afternoon, he said.

"It is a minor accident. We are talking to the person driving the vehicle. We are looking into the matter," a senior police officer of Barasat Police District told PTI when contacted. PTI SCH COR RG