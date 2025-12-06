TMC leader killed in Bengal's Birbhum

Kolkata, Dec 6 (PTI) A local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was murdered by unidentified assailants in West Bengal's Birbhum district, police said on Saturday.

Rajbehari Sardar (65), TMC's booth chief in Patisara gram panchayat, was stabbed and severely beaten up by around five-six people at a function in Nanoor area around 10 pm on Friday, a police officer said.

Sardar was taken to Mangalkot Hospital in neighbouring Purba Bardhaman district where he was declared dead by doctors, he said.

The deceased's son alleged that Sardar was killed by members of a rival faction of the party.

The local TMC leadership said Sardar was a committed party worker and was popular in the area, but claimed that there was no report of the involvement of anyone from the party in the murder.

"We demand a thorough and prompt investigation into the incident," a local TMC leader said. PTI SUS ACD