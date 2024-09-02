TMC leader Kirti Azad's wife passes away, Mamata Banerjee condoles demise

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Trinamool Congress leader Kirti Azad's wife Poonam Azad passed away on Monday, the Lok Sabha MP said.

"My wife, Poonam no more. Left for her heavenly aboard at 12.40 pm. Thank you all for your good wishes," he said in a post on X.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled Poonam Azad's demise.

"Saddened to know that Poonam Jha Azad, wife of our MP & World Cup-winner cricketer Kirti Azad, has breathed her last. I have known Poonam for a long time," Banerjee said in a post on X.

"I also knew that she was critically ill for the last few years. Kirti and other family members tried their best and were always beside her in her last fight. My sincere condolences to Kirti and other family members. May her soul rest in peace," she added.

Responding to Azad's post, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi said, "My condolences to you and may almighty give you patience and strength on your wife's demise," he said. PTI AO RHL