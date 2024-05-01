TMC leader Kunal Ghosh calls BJP candidate Tapas Ray 'true mass leader'

Kolkata, May 1 (PTI) TMC leader Kunal Ghosh on Wednesday shared the stage with BJP's Kolkata North candidate Tapas Ray, and called him a "true mass leader".
Ray, a four-term TMC MLA, joined the BJP in March after the party re-nominated its incumbent MP Sudip Bandopadhyay in the Kolkata North seat. The BJP then fielded Ray against Bandopadhyay.
Incidentally, Ghosh, who is the TMC's state general secretary, gave Bandopadhyay a miss at the blood donation programme where Ray was also present.
"Tapas Ray is a true mass leader. His doors are always open for party workers and people. I have known him for several decades. Unfortunately, our paths are now different as Tapas-da despite our best efforts to retain him was unsuccessful," Ghosh said.
"I am hopeful that the elections would be free and fair, and no unscrupulous means would be used to retain the seat. Let the people cast their votes freely," he added.
Ray thanked Ghosh and said their relationship was beyond politics.
"If you ask anybody from the TMC or any other political party, everybody will praise me. Nobody will speak ill about me. I thank Kunal for his kind words," he said.
Later, Ghosh told reporters that it was not a political function, but a blood donation programme organised by a local club.
"I consider Tapas Ray as a good human being and a good politician, and I have said it," he said. PTI PNT SOM