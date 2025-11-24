TMC leader Kunal Ghosh injured after falling at home, likely to undergo surgery

Kolkata, Nov 23 (PTI) TMC leader Kunal Ghosh was injured after falling at his house in Kolkata on Monday, party leaders said.

Ghosh, the party's state general secretary and spokesperson, suffered serious injuries on his leg after falling in the bathroom, they said.

The former Rajya Sabha MP was taken to a private hospital in Salt Lake and is at present under the observation of doctors, they added.

He may have to undergo surgery, and a decision regarding it will be taken after doctors evaluate his health condition, the leader said.

"X-ray, scans and other tests have been done. Doctors are monitoring his health condition. Since he has sustained a serious injury to his leg, surgery will be required," a leader said. PTI SUS SOM