TMC leader Kunal Ghosh sharpens attack on party MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay

Kolkata, Mar 2 (PTI) TMC leader Kunal Ghosh on Saturday continued his attack on senior party MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay, stating that the North Kolkata MP's bank account should come under central agency investigations in connection with the coal scam.

Ghosh had on Friday announced that he does not want to continue in the posts of Trinamool Congress spokesperson and state general secretary and accused a section of old guards like Bandyopadhyay of being “more of a BJP leader than a TMC MP”.

In a post on X on Saturday, tagging the CBI and ED, he said, “The bank accounts of Sudip Banerjee, MP and payments on behalf of him” to a private hospital must be investigated.

Ghosh also said that he might move court if the agencies “try to avoid” his demand.

“He (Bandyopadhyay) is soft towards the BJP because of corruption cases, which are being probed by the BJP," he had said earlier.

Bandyopadhyay was not available for comment.

In a press meet during the day, Ghosh alleged that the veteran TMC MP is not seen by the side of people of his constituency throughout the year and he only "wakes up when the Lok Sabha poll draws near. The TMC has many suitable candidates who are always with the people.” Senior TMC leader and Bengal minister Firhad Hakim refused to comment on the allegations by Ghosh.

The party's deputy chief whip in the assembly Tapas Roy, however, said, "The charges are serious and need to be investigated (by the party)." Ghosh, who in a post asserted he will continue to remain a soldier of the party, took part in a TMC rally in support of a mega rally of the TMC in Kolkata on March 10.

Ghosh, considered close to TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, had said last year that the old guards of the party need to know when to step aside for the next generation.

Following this, Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee issued a stern warning instructing party leaders to abstain from publicly discussing differences, emphasising that any violation may lead to disciplinary action. PTI SUS NN