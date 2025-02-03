TMC leader Madan Mitra slams I-PAC, alleges corruption within party

Kolkata, Feb 3 (PTI) Senior TMC leader Madan Mitra has levelled serious allegations against the party's political consultancy agency, I-PAC (Indian Political Action Committee), claiming that its involvement has "tarnished the image" of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by facilitating "opportunistic individuals within the party".

The officials of I-PAC, however, could not be reached for a reaction.

While speaking to Bengali news channels, Mitra, the Kamarhati MLA, who has been vocal about internal issues within the TMC, stated, "Mamata Banerjee never had any scandal attached to her name. However, the stain on her reputation now is due to the actions of the 'Pacwalas' (I-PAC members)." The former minister claimed that people associated with the agency have brought about undesirable influences, with some people claiming to be from I-PAC even pressuring ministers, demanding swift action on various issues.

He also took a dig at I-PAC's approach, saying, "We had earlier won elections since 2009 without the help of any external agency, holding meetings and rallies on our own. The outside interference began when some individuals from I-PAC entered, causing unnecessary disruption." Mitra's remarks follow his earlier statements last week about bettering the party's image and his concerns regarding corruption.

He had previously warned that certain elements within the TMC were "selling party posts for money", an issue he claimed had only worsened over time.

As the state gears up for the upcoming assembly elections in 2026, Mitra has also made serious allegations of corruption at the grassroots level.

He had claimed that TMC district committees were selling party positions for large sums of money, with figures like Rs 10 lakh being demanded for posts in district committees.

In an earlier interview with Bengali news channel ABP Ananda, Mitra explained the modus operandi of those involved in this alleged racket.

"These individuals are misleading the party leadership by claiming to be associated with senior leaders such as me. They take pictures with senior leaders, claim to be close to Mamata Banerjee, and use those photographs to extort money from others," he had said.

He further emphasised that this situation has worsened under the current political climate, stating, "Many businessmen are seeking political positions in exchange for money. These people have unaccounted wealth and want political affiliation in return. They approach district committees, offering substantial amounts in exchange for political influence." "If anyone asks if the money reaches Mamata Banerjee or even Abhishek Banerjee, the answer is no," he said, adding that the corruption was happening at the district and block levels.

Mitra urged the party leadership to be vigilant, warning that these practices could damage the TMC's image before the 2026 elections. PTI PNT ACD