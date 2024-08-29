TMC leader Mukul Sangma appointed leader of opposition in Meghalaya Assembly

Shillong, Aug 29 (PTI) Trinamool Congress leader and former chief minister Mukul Sangma was appointed leader of the opposition in the Assembly while lone Congress MLA Ronnie V Lyngdoh was named as the opposition chief whip, officials said on Thursday.

Sangma had officially requested Speaker Thomas A Sangma to appoint him the leader of the opposition since the TMC-led alliance, backed by the lone Congress MLA, has six MLAs in a House of 60.

This appointment comes in accordance with the rule requiring the opposition’s number to be at least one-tenth of the total House strength to claim the post.

"It is hereby notified for general information that Dr. Mukul M. Sangma, a Member of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, has been recognized by the Speaker as the Leader of Opposition in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly with effect from forenoon of 28th August, 2024," a notification issued by the Assembly secretariat stated. PTI JOP MNB