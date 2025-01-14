Advertisment
TMC leader, party worker shot at in Bengal's Malda

Malda (WB), Jan 14 (PTI) A Trinamool Congress leader and a party worker were shot at in West Bengal's Malda district on Tuesday, police said.

The shoot-out occurred less than a fortnight after a TMC councillor was shot dead in the district.

The incident took place in Kaliaganj area when the TMC leader and the party worker were present at a programme, organised for the inauguration of a road, a senior officer said.

They are undergoing treatment at a hospital, and their condition was stated to be critical, he said.

"We are looking into the shoot-out incident on Tuesday and talking to onlookers and party workers who were present there," a senior police officer told PTI.

One of the injured persons has been identified as Bakul Shiekh, a TMC local committee president, he said.

TMC councillor in Malda Dulal Sarkar was killed on January 2, and seven people have been arrested in this connection. PTI SCH BDC

