TMC leader says Abhishek Banerjee could be Bengal's future CM, oppn criticises 'dynasty politics'

Kolkata, Nov 6 (PTI) TMC leader Kunal Ghosh on Wednesday hinted that Abhishek Banerjee, the party's national general secretary could be the next chief minister of West Bengal, after the incumbent Mamata Banerjee, triggering intense political reactions in the state.

On the eve of Abhishek's birthday, Ghosh extended heartfelt wishes for his health, particularly for his eye problems, and praised the young leader's contributions to the party.

"Abhishek Banerjee has already proven his leadership abilities at a young age," Ghosh wrote in a Facebook post.

"Whether or not I remain active in politics, I will closely observe this emerging star. He may be younger, but as long as I am active in TMC, he is my leader. Beyond politics, I have affection and admiration for him. I have seen Mamata Banerjee lead for years, and now I am witnessing Abhishek's growth, becoming more mature with time, blending passion with modern methods and technology, sharpening his skills further," he added.

Ghosh's post did not just offer praise but suggested a vision for West Bengal's future under Abhishek's leadership.

He wrote, "By the natural course of time, Abhishek will become West Bengal's chief minister one day, leading Trinamool Congress into a new era. He embodies the spirit and legacy of Mamata Banerjee, while also adapting it to modern challenges." Abhishek is the nephew of Mamata Banerjee.

The message has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties, with both the BJP and the Left parties accusing the Trinamool Congress of indulging in "dynasty politics." BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya remarked, "The TMC isn't a party for the people; it's a family business. They're preparing to pass down the chief minister's position like an inheritance." The BJP argued that West Bengal's people are growing tired of such dynastic tendencies and are looking for genuine representation.

Similarly, CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty accused the TMC of neglecting grassroots workers to prioritise family members.

He said, "The TMC claims to be a party for the people, but time and again they show it's about consolidating power within the family. This move discourages thousands of loyal TMC workers who strive for the party's success." In response, several TMC members defended Abhishek Banerjee's leadership potential, emphasising his efforts to engage West Bengal's youth and implement modern approaches within the party.

For TMC leaders, the post symbolises "continuity of developmental politics rather than dynastic politics", with Ghosh underscoring Abhishek's contributions and dedication to the state.

They argued that Abhishek is not only a capable leader but also someone who has injected a fresh, modern vision into the TMC's mission.

Ghosh also highlighted Abhishek's efforts to blend Mamata's traditional grassroots approach with new-age strategies.

"He combines Mamata Banerjee's foundational values with a progressive outlook, positioning TMC to meet contemporary challenges," Ghosh noted.

While TMC has not officially declared any succession plans, Ghosh's post has reignited the debate of old guards, considered loyal to Mamata Banerjee versus the next-generation leaders, considered close to Abhishek Banerjee. PTI PNT ACD