TMC leader shot dead in Bengal's North 24 Parganas district

Kolkata, Nov 13 (PTI) A Trinamool Congress leader of Jagatdal area in North 24 Parganas district was shot dead by unidentified miscreants on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Ashok Shaw, a former TMC president of Jagatdal Ward No 12.

Shaw was shot multiple times by miscreants who also hurled bombs when he was standing in front of a tea stall, only a few hundred metres away from Jagatdal police station, they said.

Shaw was rushed to the nearby Bhatpara State General Hospital where he died, a senior police officer said, adding that an investigation has been started.

A few others, who were also injured in the attack, were undergoing treatment in hospital, he said.

Police Commissioner of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate Alok Rajoria has rushed to the spot with a huge police force.

"We have started an investigation. Interrogation of the suspects is already on. We haven’t found any political connection in this killing", Rajoria told reporters.

The murder sparked a huge protest with locals staging a demonstration outside the Jagatdal police station. PTI SCH RG