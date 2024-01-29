TMC leader skips ED questioning in West Bengal 'ration scam'

Kolkata, Jan 29 (PTI) Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh did not appear before sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday despite being summoned for questioning as part of its probe into the multi-crore ration distribution scam, a senior officer said.

ED personnel waited at the probe agency’s office at CGO Complex here for Sheikh till late evening, he said.

"We had summoned him to appear before our officers for questioning. However, he did not turn up," the officer told PTI.

Sheikh has been absconding and the ED had earlier this month issued a lookout notice for him.

The central agency has obtained call lists of Sheikh’s mobile phones and further investigation is underway, the officer said. On January 24, the ED sealed his residence at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, following a search operation in connection with the scam.

A team of ED officers was also assaulted by a mob when they tried to enter the residence of the TMC leader on January 5. PTI SCH RBT