TMC leaders join Rahul's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam

Guwahati, Jan 23 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday got a shot in the arm after some TMC leaders and workers joined the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam and condemned the alleged police action against Congress workers.

Advertisment

Assam Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Ripun Bora said a large number of party leaders and workers joined the yatra and extended support to Gandhi.

"Large number of @AITC4Assam leaders & workers welcomed Rahul Gandhi at Guwahati & joined the #BharatJodoNyayYatra," he said in a post on X.

He also shared pictures of TMC workers holding party flags welcoming Gandhi along the yatra route.

Advertisment

"We strongly condemn the police atrocities on the public & leaders-workers of the opposition parties," Bora said, using hashtags '#INDIA' and '#UnitedOppositionForumAssam'.

Bora is a former state Congress chief and a former Rajya Sabha MP who had switched sides to join the TMC.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi also said that it would be good if their partners in the INDIA bloc joined them in the yatra. PTI SKC KVK KVK