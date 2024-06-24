TMC leaders meet Atishi, back Delhi's demand for water from Haryana

New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) A delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs met Delhi's Water Minister Atishi on Monday, the fourth day of her indefinite fast over the water scarcity in the capital, and said they will raise the issue in Parliament.

The TMC delegation that included Sagarika Ghose, Mahua Moitra and Pratima Mondal met the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader at the protest site where she sat on the indefinite fast on Friday, alleging that Haryana was not releasing Delhi's rightful share of water in the Yamuna.

"We have come here to support Atishiji. The water scarcity being faced by 30 lakh people of Delhi is only because of the BJP, because as per the treaty between Delhi and Haryana, they should give 613 MGD water every day, but Haryana is giving 100 MGD water less," Moitra told reporters.

"One MDG water meets the needs of around 28,000 people. Delhi's population has grown by three times since 1994. People are facing this water crisis and the BJP government in Haryana is to be blamed," she said.

"(Prime Minister) Narendra Modi could not get a majority (in the Lok Sabha polls) this time. We were hoping that his arrogance will be reduced a little and they will work for people. He took the oath on the Constitution, but they are not giving the people of Delhi their constitutional rights," Moitra said.

She added that the issue will be raised in Parliament.

"We will raise this issue in Parliament and we hope that this struggle will get the people of Delhi their rightful share of water," the TMC leader said.

According to Atishi, Delhi has been getting 100 MGD water less for the last three weeks.

This has caused a water shortage in the capital, affecting 28 lakh people, she has claimed.