TMC leaders say MPs will support no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress would support the no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla listed to be taken up when the Budget session of Parliament resumes on Monday, party leaders said.

A senior TMC leader said the party was "always on board" with the no-trust motion sought by several opposition members of Lok Sabha.

At least 118 opposition MPs have submitted a notice to move a resolution to remove Om Birla as the speaker of the Lower House for allegedly acting in a "blatantly partisan" manner. TMC MPs had previously not signed the notice.

"We were always on board with the no-confidence motion. We didn't want it to be rushed and that's why in the last half of the Budget session, we said submit it after three days,” the TMC leader told PTI.

Almost all TMC MPs, "except those who are unwell", would be present in Lok Sabha when the notice is considered on Monday, the leader said.

TMC leaders are also in touch with other INDIA bloc leaders over the issue.

Lok Sabha has listed for March 9 a notice by Opposition members to move a resolution to remove Birla as the speaker. The resolution is the only item listed as the business of the day.

Once 50 members of the House stand up upon being called by the Chair on Monday, the notice will be considered as admitted. Then the resolution will be discussed and voted upon.

If 50 members do not stand in support of the notice, the resolution cannot be moved.

Both the ruling BJP and the principal opposition Congress have issued a whip to their respective Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House when the issue comes up for consideration.

The numbers are heavily stacked in favour of the government, which will ensure that the resolution is defeated.

The Constitution allows the speaker, in this case Birla, to be present in the House. He can defend himself and vote on the resolution but cannot chair proceedings when the matter is being discussed.

The proposed resolution against Birla questioned the conduct of the speaker in disallowing the leader of the opposition and other opposition leaders to speak and in "making unwarranted allegations against women MPs belonging to the Opposition".

It also referred to the suspension of opposition MPs for an entire session for raising issues of "public concern and not rebuking ruling party members for making wholly objectionable and derogatory remarks against former PMs".

It further alleged that the opposition felt Birla has ceased to maintain "an impartial attitude necessary to command the confidence of all sections of the House".