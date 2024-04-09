TMC leaders stage overnight dharna at Delhi's Mandir Marg police station

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders who were detained by Delhi Police while staging a dharna outside the Election Commission's office continued their protest at the Mandir Marg police station on Tuesday morning.

A 10-member TMC delegation met the full bench of the EC on Wednesday and demanded that the heads of the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation, National Investigation Agency and Income Tax department be changed as they were allegedly acting at the behest of the ruling BJP.

The TMC leaders later announced they were sitting on a 24-hour dharna outside the EC office. The delegation comprised Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien, Mohammed Nadimul Haque, Dola Sen, Saket Gokhale, Sagarika Ghose, MLA Vivek Gupta, former MPs Arpita Ghosh, Santanu Sen and Abir Ranjan Biswas and TMC West Bengal students' wing vice-president Sudip Raha.

The leaders were later detained by Delhi Police and forcefully evicted from the site.

Police said they released the TMC leaders on Monday night. However, the leaders stayed put at the police station through the night and continued their dharna.

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has been alleging that the central probe agencies have been targeting opposition parties ahead of the Lok Sabha polls at the behest of the BJP-led central government.