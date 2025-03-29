TMC-led Bengal govt wants illegal immigrants as its voters: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has accused the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal of using illegal immigrants as the party's vote bank and said the central government cannot allow such a move to succeed.

Asked about the West Bengal government's "confrontation" with the BJP-led Centre, Shah said at the "Times Now Summit 2025" on Friday that there has been no confrontation.

"They see illegal immigrants as their vote bank. They want illegal immigrants as their voters. But we can't allow any party to use illegal migrants as vote bank," he said.