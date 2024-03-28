TMC lodges complaint to EC against BJP candidate for levelling ‘false’ allegation

Kolkata, Mar 28 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress on Thursday complained to the EC against BJP candidate from Maldaha Uttar constituency Khagen Murmu, accusing him of violating the model code of conduct by falsely claiming that TMC nominee Prasun Banerjee has held a ‘private’ meeting with top Malda district officials.
Murmu is the sitting MP of Maldaha Uttar seat.
In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal, the Malda district unit of the TMC alleged that Murmu had made baseless and unsubstantiated allegations against Banerjee, the party candidate for Maldaha Uttar seat.
Murmu had made public statements alleging Banerjee had a 'private' meeting with the government and administrative officers of the district, the TMC claimed in the letter.
The BJP MP is fully aware that no such meeting had taken place and his statement was aimed at misleading the voters ahead of the general elections, the ruling party of West Bengal said.
The TMC also alleged that the BJP candidate had made personal remarks against Banerjee which were unwarranted and derogatory.
The TMC urged the CEO to take strict action against Murmu for breaching the MCC.
Murmu should not be allowed to hold any public meeting, speak to the media or take part in any campaign pending an enquiry by the CEO's office. PTI dc NN