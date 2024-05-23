TMC lodges complaint with EC against West Bengal Governor

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress on Thursday filed a complaint with the Election Commission against West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, alleging that he canvassed for the BJP by wearing their party symbol at an event in Kolkata. In a complaint to the Chief Election Commissioner, the TMC claimed that the Governor was "seen to be wearing a BJP logo" on his chest while attending the event at Ram Temple in Kolkata.

"It is to bring to your kind knowledge and attention that C V Ananda Bose, the Hon'ble Governor of the State of West Bengal has been using his good office for canvassing for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the ensuing general elections to the Lok Sabha," the TMC said in its complaint.

"In particular, on 23.01.2024, the Hon'ble Governor while attending a public function at Ram Temple, Central Avenue, Kolkata was seen to be wearing a BJP logo on his chest, for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections to solicit votes for BJP," the party alleged.

"The conduct of the Hon'ble Governor is not only undemocratic and violative of the Constitutional values attached to his office but also impairs free and fair elections in the State," they said. The TMC also pointed out that in the past, the Election Commission of India has taken action against governors who have used their offices for canvassing for the political parties. "For instance, in 1993, the Commission has taken action against Gulsher Ahmad, former Governor of Himachal Pradesh, over the misuse of official machinery for his son's poll campaign. Soon after the action by the ECI, Ahmad resigned from his post," the TMC said.

"More recently, in 2019, when the then Governor of Rajasthan, Kalyan Singh had remarked that Narendra Modi should be re-elected as prime minister, the Commission forwarded a complaint to the President over violation of MCC and requested appropriate action against Hon'ble Governor. Similarly, it is imperative that this Commission take appropriate action against the Governor of West Bengal to maintain a level playing field for the ongoing general election," they said.

The TMC stressed that a Governor is an appointee of the President and is not supposed to represent the political ideology or the political view of the government at the Centre. The TMC urged the poll panel to take appropriate action against the governor and to restrain him from "interfering" with the electioneering process.PTI AO AO DV DV