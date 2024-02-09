TMC members serve breach of privilege notice against Suvendu Adhikari, 4 other BJP MLAs

Kolkata, Feb 9 (PTI) Two TMC members have served a breach of privilege notice against five opposition BJP MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, for allegedly disrespecting the state song when it was being sung in the West Bengal Assembly on Thursday.

Speaker Biman Banerjee said the matter is under examination, and he will give his ruling on it in due course.

Agriculture & Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay and TMC chief whip Nirmal Ghosh gave the notice of breach of privilege against the five BJP MLAs, claiming that they showed disregard to the chair and the state song when it was being sung by the treasury bench members on Thursday, after the 2024-25 state budget was presented.

Apart from Adhikari, the names of BJP legislators Agnimitra Pal and Mihir Goswami also feature in the notice. PTI AMR RBT