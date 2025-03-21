TMC members walk out from RS after Question Hour, Private Members' bill not taken up

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Trinamool Congress MPs on Friday staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha after the House did not take up the Question Hour and Private Members' Bills, and instead resumed discussion on the working of the Home Ministry.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said the House needed to finish the discussion on the working of the Home Ministry on Friday as guillotining of various demands for grants 2025-26 is set to take place in the Lok Sabha.

Several opposition opposed the proposal to let go of the Question Hour and Private Members' Bills.

Soon after the House met, TMC MP Sushmita Dev questioned why the discussion on the Home Ministry was listed on Friday, even though it is the day for Private Members' business.

TMC Parliamentary party leader Derek O'Brien said the Question Hour is the only time when opposition MPs get to ask questions to the government on important issues, and said Private Members' bills are "close to the hearts of MPs", as many of those who are not on the front benches do not get an opportunity to speak otherwise.

BJD MP Sasmit Patra and DMK's Tiruchi Siva also agreed that the House should not give up the Question Hour and Private Members' Bills.

However, after the Zero Hour was over, the Chair called for the discussion on the Home Ministry to be resumed. TMC MPs protested against it, and raised slogans saying "tanashahi nahi chalegi" (dictatorship will not work).

The MPs then staged a walkout from the House.

Talking to reporters outside Parliament, TMC Rajya Sabha deputy leader Sagarika Ghose said they have walked out from the House for the day.

Dola Sen, who was to be the second speaker from the party in the debate that was initiated by Saket Gokhale, said she would not be making her speech.

"The functioning of Rajya Sabha has nothing to do with the Lok Sabha," Ghose told reporters.

"We have seen open dictatorship and bullying of the House by Home Minister Amit Shah, he has bullied Parliament, and every single member of Rajya Sabha. Guillotine is an excuse used to guillotine the rights of MPs," she charged.

The debate on the working of the Home Ministry was initiated by Gokhale on Wednesday.

The House could not take up a debate on the ministry on Thursday as the Rajya Sabha was adjourned after DMK MPs came wearing T-shirts with slogans against delimitation.PTI AO DV DV