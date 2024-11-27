TMC minister Firhad Hakim invites Agnimitra Paul to join party, BJP leader hits back

Kolkata, Nov 27 (PTI) In a heated exchange in the West Bengal Assembly on Wednesday, state minister Firhad Hakim invited BJP legislator Agnimitra Paul to join the ruling TMC after its sweeping victory in the recent by-elections, prompting her to issue a sharp retort.

Advertisment

Hakim, addressing the House after a discussion on 'Constitution Day', took a dig at the BJP over the outcome of the by-elections.

"So much mudslinging and false propaganda against the TMC, and still the result is 6-0," he remarked.

Turning to Agnimitra Paul, he added, "I have something to say to you. Many people have left your party and joined ours. Why don't you do the same? If you don't, you might lose even in your own constituency in the next elections." Paul, a BJP legislator representing Asansol South, responded sharply to Hakim’s remarks.

Advertisment

"I have a certain ideology and principle, which is why I am in BJP," she said.

"Through his comments, Firhad Hakim has once again exposed the TMC’s mentality of domination. He seems to have already assumed I will lose in the 2026 elections. If my party doesn’t give me a ticket, I won't go around criticising it. I would advise Hakim to focus on respecting women and learn how to honour woman opposition leaders." The exchange followed a heated discussion on the recent political developments in the state.

In her speech, Paul had earlier criticised the state government for alleged constitutional violations.

Advertisment

After her address, Firhad Hakim launched a counterattack and made his invitation to Paul.

The backdrop of their exchange includes the BJP's significant losses in recent by-elections.

In the 2021 West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections, Paul had won the Asansol South seat.

Advertisment

However, she failed to secure a win in the 2022 Asansol Lok Sabha by-election and the 2024 general elections, where she contested from the Medinipur constituency.

After the 2021 assembly poll defeat in the state, the BJP has been working to maintain party cohesion, especially since several prominent figures, including former Union minister Babul Supriyo and party’s national vice-president Mukul Roy, joined the TMC.

In 2021, the BJP had won 77 seats in the 294-member assembly but had lost several seats in by-polls, bringing down its official tally to 69. PTI PNT NN