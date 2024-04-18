TMC 'miscreants' vandalised my car, alleges Bengal BJP MP

Kolkata, Apr 18 (PTI) BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar, vying for re-election from West Bengal's Ranaghat, on Thursday alleged that his car was vandalised by TMC 'miscreants' near his residence at Nimtala village in Nadia district.

Sarkar claimed that he was attacked by his neighbours, all TMC members, who also damaged his vehicle when he protested against their act of cutting trees around a pond leased by him for pisciculture.

"The windshield of my vehicle was broken by my neighbour Kush Munda and his two sons as I arrived at the spot after hearing that they were chopping off trees planted by me around the pond which was being used for pisiculture. My security guards saved me and took me away from the spot before informing police," Sarkar said.

He said despite such intimidation tactics by the TMC, he remains undeterred in his campaign efforts.

Munda claimed that Sarkar's security personnel had assaulted him and his two sons, asserting their ownership rights over the pond and its surrounding area following the expiration of Sarkar's 15-year lease term.

The district police is investigating the matter, with the BJP leadership accusing the TMC of instigating trouble to disrupt Sarkar's campaign.

In response, a TMC leader dismissed the incident as a property dispute and accused Sarkar of politicising it. PTI SUS MNB