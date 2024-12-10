TMC MLA announces plan to build Babri Masjid-like mosque in West Bengal

Kolkata, Dec 10 (PTI) TMC MLA Humayun Kabir on Tuesday said he would construct a Babri Masjid-like mosque in Murshidabad district by 2025, drawing sharp criticisms from the opposition BJP and Congress.

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, however, distanced itself from the statement made by Kabir who is known for hitting the headlines with controversial comments.

"By 2025, Murshidabad will witness the construction of a mosque similar to the Babri Masjid," he told reporters.

"The project will serve as a tribute to the historical mosque demolished in Ayodhya in 1992," he said, vowing to bring the Muslim community together for its realisation.

Kabir, the MLA of Bharatpur in Muslim-dominated Murshidabad, said the mosque would reflect the aspirations of the "34 per cent minority population" of the state.

"The mosque would come up at Beldanga," he said.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said it was an attempt to polarise communities for political gains.

"The TMC is deliberately playing with fire by making such provocative statements. We demand an immediate explanation from the chief minister," he said.

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who hails from Murshidabad, also criticised Kabir's comment, calling it "irresponsible" and "divisive".

The TMC, meanwhile, distanced itself from the statement.

A senior leader, who did not wish to be named, said the remarks made by Kabir were not reflective of the party's views.

In the face of the backlash, Kabir defended his statement, emphasising that the project aims to honour history.

"This is about preserving our heritage, not creating division," he said in response to the criticisms.

"I was merely expressing the pain felt by Muslims over the demolition of the Babri Masjid. My statement reflects an emotional connection, not an intent to incite," he claimed.

Kabir had apologised to the leadership of his party last month for his comment that a "coterie" was influencing the chief minister's key decisions. PTI PNT SOM