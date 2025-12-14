TMC MLA backs actor-wife amid trolling post Messi event

Kolkata, Dec 14 (PTI) TMC MLA and filmmaker Raj Chakraborty on Sunday came out in support of his actor-wife Subhashree Ganguly after she faced a backlash for posting a picture with football legend Lionel Messi at Yuva Bharati Krirangan Stadium on Saturday.

The event, organised to mark Messi’s visit, descended into chaos as spectators from the galleries failed to catch a glimpse of the superstar, as their view of the player was blocked by a group of people on the ground.

Subhashree had posted the photograph on social media before the chaos, describing herself as representing the Bengali film industry. This led to trolling from netizens and criticism from political leaders accusing her of insensitivity toward fans.

Defending her, Raj said in a social media post, “Thousands of people who bought tickets at a high price were deprived of seeing their hero. Her ‘crime’ was posting a photograph with Messi. Does being an actress disqualify her from being a Messi fan?” He added that Subhashree, as a human being, carries multiple identities – as a mother, wife, friend, and actress – and should not be targeted for attending the event.

Raj also questioned the role of the media, noting that while many journalists were present, the scrutiny had disproportionately targeted Subhashree because of her public profile. “How a person, especially a woman, is treated leaves a lasting imprint. There is a vast difference between protest and humiliation,” he said.

Actor Ritwik Chakraborty also criticised the crowding on the field, noting that deserving fans were deprived while others gained access.

The prime organiser of the event was arrested for alleged mismanagement, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ordered a high-level inquiry and apologised to fans who could not see Messi. PTI SUS NN