TMC MLA claims he received death threat over arrest of party leader

Kolkata, Jul 11 (PTI) Senior TMC leader and MLA Madan Mitra on Thursday claimed he received a threatening phone call after he spoke out against arrested party leader Jayant Singh, a day after party MP Sougata Roy complained about similar threat calls.

Roy on Wednesday claimed he received a phone call in which the caller threatened to kill him if Singh was not released soon.

"Late on Wednesday night, I received a call from an unknown number. The person claimed that if I did not stop speaking out against Singh and his gang, I will be shot dead," Mitra told a news channel. The TMC leader has lodged a police complaint.

Singh, a TMC leader from Ariadaha in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, is a prime suspect in a mob violence incident that occurred on June 30 and was arrested by police last week.

Ariadaha comes under the Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency which Roy represents as a four-term MP. Madan Mitra is the local TMC MLA.

Singh was arrested in connection with the assault of a college student and his mother on June 30. A video clip showing a group of people beating up the two had gone viral.

Police also initiated a suo motu case against him following the circulation of an old video clip showing a girl being assaulted by a group of people in Ariadaha.

A close associate of Singh was apprehended late on Tuesday night concerning the incident, making it the third arrest in the case.

Singh, who was arrested in 2023 in another case, and was out on bail with a bond promising no further illegal activities, is now facing additional charges for violating this condition. PTI PNT MNB