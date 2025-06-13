TMC MLA Humayun Kabir issued 'final warning' for 'violating' party discipline

Kolkata, Jun 13 (PTI) The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal on Friday issued a “last and final warning" to its MLA Humayun Kabir over his controversial comments in the recent past in a section of the media, “violating” party discipline.

This was the third such notice to the TMC MLA of Bharatpur in Murshidabad district.

“Yes, we have issued a notice to Kabir, asking him to either adhere to party discipline or face action. We have told him this is the last and final warning," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay told PTI.

The notice was also signed by state ministers and senior party leaders Aroop Biswas, Firhad Hakim and Chandrima Bhattacharya.

Kabir has triggered a row on several occasions for his comments in the past, including those directed at Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari for the latter’s statements against TMC MLAs belonging to the minority community, and preventing him from entering Murshidabad.

This followed a show-cause notice to Kabir by the TMC Legislature Party in March.

Kabir was recently in the news again for commenting on the controversy over a purported phone conversation between TMC leader Anubrata Mondal and a police officer. PTI SUS RBT