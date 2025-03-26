TMC MLA Humayun Kabir supports Dilip Ghosh's controversial remarks, BJP leader responds

Kolkata, Mar 26 (PTI) In a surprising development, TMC MLA Humayun Kabir from Murshidabad's Bharatpur on Wednesday expressed support for former BJP West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh's controversial remarks made during a recent incident in Kharagpur.

Kabir, while commenting on Ghosh's remarks, said, "I support Dilip Da's statement. He was inaugurating a road funded by MP's funds. What was wrong in that? If I were in his position, I would have done the same. If anyone threw stones at me, I wouldn't offer them sweets either!" Kabir also suggested that Ghosh's anger stemmed from his displacement in the party, alleging that BJP leaders like Suvendu Adhikari had pushed him to contest from a different constituency in the previous election.

He claimed that Ghosh was simply expressing his frustration after being "cornered" within his own party.

The incident in Kharagpur occurred on March 21, when Ghosh, the former MP for the region, arrived to inaugurate a newly constructed road funded by his MP Local Area Development (MPLAD) funds.

As Ghosh attempted to address the crowd, several women began protesting, questioning his absence during his tenure as MP.

In response, Ghosh became agitated and was heard threatening the women, saying, "Don't scream like that, I'll choke you. I have provided the funds for this, not your father! Go and ask Pradip Sarkar (local TMC councillor) about it!" The exchange quickly escalated, drawing widespread criticism from TMC supporters.

Despite Kabir's support for Ghosh, the former BJP leader responded firmly, stating, "I don't need any certificate from anyone. I am self-sufficient. Who is with me or who isn't, that's not my concern." Following Kabir's comments, TMC vice-president Jai Prakash Majumdar indicated that the party had instructed Kabir not to make further remarks on this issue.

This came in the wake of Kabir's earlier statements concerning his religion, where he had declared that his religious identity took precedence over his political allegiance.

Kabir had also recently faced internal scrutiny within the TMC, with the party's disciplinary committee summoning him after his comments on the ongoing political situation were deemed unsatisfactory. PTI PNT MNB