TMC MLA says junior doctors agitation on RG Kar issue being remote controlled by Left parties

Kolkata, Nov 10 (PTI) A ruling Trinamool Congress MLA alleged that the junior doctor's agitation on the R G Kar issue is being remoted controlled by Left parties in the state.

TMC MLA from Ashoknagar, Narayan Goswami on Saturday said at a public outreach programme at his constituency in North 24 Parganas district, that till August 14 ordinary people including his party supporters were involved in the apolitical agitation in the wake of the rape and murder of a woman doctor of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

However, to fish in troubled waters, the left parties like CPI(M) gradually entered the scene and tried to hijack the movement afterwards involving their frontal wings, Goswami alleged.

"The subsequent turn of events – the sit-in by junior doctors, the fast unto death programme, the 'droho' carnival (protest rally against Durga Puja carnival), the rally on Saturday (November 9) are all signs of the agitation being remote-controlled by the left parties and their frontal organisations. The right-wing BJP has also joined hands with the left in the game plan to destabilise the state which will not succeed", he said.

One of the key members of the agitating junior doctors front, Aniket Mahato earlier said the movement by junior doctors had the support of the common people of the state who also want to clean up the rot of the healthcare sector and justice for 'Abhaya'..

"We had not allowed any political party to occupy the stage of our agitation in past three months. Whatever any TMC leader says against people's agitation, let people judge," he had said. PTI SUS RG