TMC MLA says welfare schemes may be discontinued in Bhangar if party loses seat

Kolkata, Feb 8 (PTI) TMC MLA Saokat Molla on Sunday triggered a political storm in West Bengal, indicating that welfare schemes, including the direct benefit transfer 'Lakshmir Bhandar' for women, may be discontinued in Bhangar assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas if the ruling party in the state fails to bag the seat.

Addressing a programme at Pranganj in Bhangar area, the Canning South MLA said that if the TMC failed to win the assembly seat, then how would government schemes be implemented in the area.

"What will happen if TMC does not win the seat and the opposition retains it? There is a possibility that 'Lakshmir Bhandar' will not reach beneficiaries despite our best intentions due to the opposition's non-cooperation," he said.

Bhangar is the only assembly constituency in the state to be held by a party not allied with either TMC or BJP. Indian Secular Front (ISF) Naushad Siddiqui had won the seat in the 2021 polls.

Molla's remarks came at a time when allowance in the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme was hiked by Rs 500 in the vote-on-account, and it has become a key campaign plank for the ruling party ahead of elections.

Molla claimed that in three pockets of Bhangar -- Chaltaberia, Shanpukur and Polerhat-1 -- where the ISF had leads over the TMC, funds meant for government housing schemes had not been properly utilised, halting the execution of the projects.

He also questioned the criticism of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee despite the government providing welfare benefits, and asked party workers to ensure that ISF supporters whose names appear in the list do not receive any government facilities.

The remarks sparked sharp reactions from opposition parties and also caused embarrassment within the ruling TMC.

Party spokesperson Tanmay Ghosh distanced the organisation from the comments, saying the statement did not reflect the TMC's official stand.

"This is not the party's position. He has spoken in his personal capacity. The Trinamool Congress has lost seats in places like Alipurduar and Purba Medinipur as well, but government welfare benefits continue there. The party leadership will certainly speak to him," Ghosh said.

BJP leader Sajal Ghosh launched a scathing attack on the TMC leadership over Molla's remarks.

"Saokat Molla exposes the true character of the TMC, which thinks those not voting for it will not be entitled to social welfare projects. This is undemocratic and autocratic," Ghosh said. PTI SUS ACD