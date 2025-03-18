Kolkata, Mar 18 (PTI) After the TMC legislative party cautioned its member Humayun Kabir not to make provocative and communally sensitive remarks in public and directed him to abide by party discipline, the MLA said he would abide by the directive of the panel.

Kabir was on Tuesday summoned to the chamber of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay for his controversial comments against Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP and told not to utter anything which would go against the party.

"We have told Kabir in unequivocal terms that whatever be the provocations you have to follow the party line. You must not say anything which will go against the spirit of the Constitution,” Chattopadhyay, the head of the disciplinary committee, told reporters.

“We all follow and profess our religious identities but that should not precede our identity as lawmakers who have taken an oath to protect the secular pluralistic democratic principles of the Constitution," he said.

Kabir slammed Adhikari on March 12 after the BJP leader said that TMC's Muslim MLAs would be "thrown out" of the assembly if the saffron party came to power. On Monday, Kabir said though he is a TMC MLA “but my identity as a devout Muslim comes first”.

He also said on Monday that he would not retract his comments against Adhikari as he is not afraid of the party's possible action against him.

Chattopadhyay said that the MLA, who is known for his off-the-cuff remarks, promised not to make any inappropriate comments in public in future.

Asked if the directive to Kabir was in the wake of his belligerent stance on the issue, Chattopadhyay said, "You can say so." Kabir had said that if Adhikari did not withdraw his comments, he would "be treated in an appropriate manner, face thrashing" and he "should be prepared for any type of protests - to the extent of gherao - by 40 Muslim MLAs either in the House or wherever he goes." Following this, he was served a show cause notice by the four-member disciplinary committee of the TMC legislature party.

The disciplinary committee was not satisfied with Kabir's reply to the show cause notice and summoned him for a clarification.

Chattopadhyay said, "Our leader Mamata Banerjee had recently asked all ministers and MLAs not to comment on any provocative statement of any (BJP) leader and leave it for the top leadership to formulate a response so that the situation doesn't escalate." Kabir was also told that one cannot speak anything which might be inferred against the party and he agreed, the disciplinary committee head said.

Later, Kabir told reporters: "I will follow the directives of the disciplinary committee of the legislature party.” He said, “I explained whatever I had to say before the esteemed committee members. I think I have been given due respect as a party functionary by the disciplinary committee." Asked if he had apologised, Kabir said there was no such suggestion.

To a question if he would organise protests if Adhikari visits Murshidabad on April 12 and 13 as scheduled, the TMC MLA said he will talk about this at that time.

Kabir on Monday threatened that Adhikari's convoy would be stopped if he visits Murshidabad district by road and the BJP leader’s "only alternative is a helicopter ride”.

"You cannot expect us to treat Suvendu Adhikari with rasgulla if he talks about bodily lifting Muslim MLAs and throwing them out of the assembly. I am certainly a TMC MLA but my identity as a devout Muslim comes first," Kabir had said. PTI SUS BDC NN