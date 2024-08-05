TMC MLA skips appearing before ED in school recruitment scam

Kolkata, Aug 5 (PTI) Trinamool Congress MLA from Murshidabad Jiban Krishna Saha on Monday skipped appearing before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths for questioning in connection with their ongoing investigation of the alleged irregularities in the school recruitment, an official said.

Saha, who attended the state Assembly, said that he had not received any summons from the central probe agency.

"I did not get any summons," Saha, who was arrested by the CBI last year, for his alleged links to the same scam, said.

Sources in the ED said they would again issue a summons to the TMC legislator.

The central probe agency had questioned Saha’s wife earlier in the same scam.

The CBI had arrested Saha in April 2023 following days of grilling. HE is currently out on bail. PTI SCH NN