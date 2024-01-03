TMC MLA speaks out against corruption in party, alleges life threats

Kolkata, Jan 3 (PTI) TMC MLA and renowned writer Manoranjan Byapari on Wednesday expressed concerns about his safety and accused party members of issuing life threats to him due to his outspoken stance against corruption involving Trinamool leaders.

The first-time MLA from Balagar criticised the prevalent corruption and criminal activities in his assembly constituency in Hooghly district and asserted that he is unable to visit the area due to threats from his party comrades.

Byapari accused the local TMC leadership in Balagarh for engaging in illicit activities and intimidating him with "dire consequences" for opposing their actions.

"I joined the TMC thinking I would get a platform to work for the masses. But in Balagarh, a few local TMC leaders are running a show of crime and corruption. When I opposed it, they threatened me that I would be killed," he said.

Stressing the need for proper protection to visit his constituency, the 74-year-old MLA said he had informed the party leadership about it. However, he expressed disappointment saying they remained passive observers while internal strife among TMC leaders intensified.

"I am unable to visit to my constituency as I might be killed if I don't get proper protection. I informed the party leadership, but they are just mute spectators. Presently, TMC leaders are baying for each other's blood," Byapari added.

In response, the TMC leadership instructed Byapari to refrain from discussing the issue with the media.

Senior TMC minister Firhad Hakim emphasised, "If he has anything to say, he can speak within the party. He should not speak to the media on the issue." Byapari, known for his acclaimed autobiography 'Itibritte Chandal Jivan', had joined TMC just months ahead of the 2021 assembly elections. PTI PNT MNB