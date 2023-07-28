TMC MLA suggests including OBC Muslim women in cash transfer scheme

Kolkata, Jul 28 (PTI) Causing discomfiture in the ruling party of West Bengal, a Trinamool Congress MLA on Friday sought to know in the assembly if the amount of money in ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’, a cash transfer scheme for economically weaker women, can be raised to Rs 1,000 a month from Rs 500 for Muslim OBCs.

In the major scheme of the Mamata Banerjee government, women of the general category get Rs 500 a month, while SC, ST and OBCs get Rs 1,000.

Humayun Kabir, TMC MLA from Debra, wanted to know from Minister of Woman and Child Development and Social Welfare Shashi Panja during the question hour if Muslim OBC women can get Rs 1,000.

While replying to his question, Panja said the scheme was intended for the upliftment of all economically disadvantaged women and not conceived on religious lines.

Kabir, however, cited a report by Pratichi Trust of Amartya Sen to buttress his point that the overall economic condition of Muslim women is not good.

“During the panchayat poll campaign, I was told by Muslim women that though they vote for the ruling party, they are given Rs 500 every month while Rs 1000 is given to SC-ST women. At least Muslim OBC women should get Rs 1,000 every month,” he said.

Panja reiterated that women of all religions and party supporters have benefitted from the scheme.

TMC Deputy Chief Whip Tapas Roy later told reporters in the lobby that such categorisation along religion cannot be done for such welfare schemes.

He also said that senior party MLAs including him and chief whip Nirmal Ghosh have already talked to Kabir about raising the issue on the floor of the House without discussing the matter internally within the party.

Kabir later told reporters that no other leader could match the pro-poor image of Mamata Banerjee.

“I just wanted to say that the scheme can be more inclusive by including the OBC Muslim women,” he iterated. PTI SUS NN